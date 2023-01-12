NBC Midseason Shake Up Bumps Found to Fall

Found, one of the most promising new shows of the season, has been delayed.

NBC revealed the missing persons drama has been bumped from its February 19 premiere to Fall 2023.

"After watching the first few episodes of Found, it quickly became clear that our love for this show has continued to grow and grow with each step of the process," said Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Gabrielle Elise Walsh as Lacey Quinn, Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent, Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed, Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosley, Karan Oberoi as Dhan Rana, Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke Wallace -- (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

"Our goal is always to find the absolute best home for all our series, and it's particularly the case with one as important as this."

"By moving it to fall, we're able to better leverage our resources, including lead-in and marketing muscle, enabling us to launch 'Found' to the largest possible audience across all our platforms."

"In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about," the logline for Found reads.

"Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people."

"But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own."

The cast includes Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi.

Delaying broadcast shows hasn't worked that well in the past, but after viewing the first two episodes, it's clear it is a worthy series that deserves the full weight of NBC's promotional train.

The Blacklist has been drafted in to fill Found's Sundays at 10 p.m. slot, beginning on February 26.

Magnum P.I. is now getting a two-hour premiere, with two episodes airing back-to-back on Sunday, February 19, at 9 p.m.

The final two episodes of Season 4 are set to air at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. that night.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.