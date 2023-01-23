NCIS: Los Angeles Cast Reacts to Cancellation After 14 Seasons

It's all over for NCIS: Los Angeles.

CBS announced last week that the current season (NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14) will be the end for the hit NCIS spinoff.

The cast found out the sad news the same day fans did, and understandably, they had some thoughts on the end date announcement.

Eric Christian Olsen, who has played Marty Deeks since the beginning, shared a photo of his character walking into the sunset.

"What a spectacular journey we all shared."

Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye in the hit series, shared photos of herself at 24 and 39.

"From season 1 to season 14, from 24 yrs old to 39, it has been an absolute dream," she wrote in the caption.

"So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date… I'm so so grateful to have been a part of this NCISLA family."

"The show lasted this long because of all of you," the actress concluded her statement.

Meanwhile, Caleb Castille wrote:

"Incredibly sad about the news that @NCISLA won't be coming back to give you guys another season but man what an amazing accomplishment… 14 seasons."

"Shoutout to the best fans & crew in the world! I'm eternally grateful for the opportunity. Special Agent Devin Rountree signing off."

While news of the cancellation after 14 seasons did come as a surprise, we need to remember that shows get more expensive with each year they're on the air.

"For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement when the end date was confirmed.

"It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

"We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

The series finale of NCIS: Los Angeles is set to air Sunday, May 14, at 10/9c.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Will you miss the show?

