Nicole Kidman Returns to HBO With Perfect Nanny Limited Series

Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO.

The Big Little Lies and Undoing star has joined the cast of the premium cabler's adaptation of the Leïla Slimani novel The Perfect Nanny, according to Deadline.

She stars opposite Maya Erskine, the project's creator, writer, and EP.

The book was inspired by the real-life murder of Lucia and Leo Krim by their nanny in 2012.

In the series, a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister.

Erskine created the hit Hulu comedy series Pen15 alongside Anna Konkle.

She is also attached to star in the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith for Prime Video, opposite Donald Glover.

Additional credits include Man Seeking Woman, Betas, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Kidman previously won awards for her work at HBO, having starred in Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

The star will next be seen in Expats, Lulu Wang's drama series for Prime Video.

Kidman is also attached to Netflix's A Family Affair, opposite Zac Efron and Joey King.

It was recently revealed that Kidman would star in Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama Lioness on Paramount+.

"Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within," according to the streaming service's description.

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade on Lioness, the CIA's senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game.

She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can't even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.