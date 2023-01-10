Patrick Stewart Says Star Trek: Picard Season 3 May Not Be the End

Star Trek: Picard's third and final season is set to premiere Thursday, February 16, but it may not be the end.

During the final panel for the show at Paramount+'s TCA press tour, Patrick Stewart hinted that more drama could be on the horizon.

"There's still potential to return in the future after this season, despite it being the final one," the actor said during the panel in response to exec producer Alex Kurtzman saying there could be more.

"There is still enormous potential for matters in what we can do, and there are doors left open, and we didn't close all of them," Stewart dished.

Thankfully, Kurtzman feels the same, adding that "anything is possible."

But it sounds like any future iterations hinge on the success of the planned final season.

"If the show blows the doors off the place, and we're certainly hoping it will as we're very proud of Season 3, who knows."

Paramount+ dropped new key art during the panel, and it included the term "final season," but maybe the characters will show up on other Star Trek-related projects.

LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.

Picard dropped its final season teaser at San Diego Comic-Con in the summer.

It highlighted some significant changes as the story prepared for its endgame.

However, will we get much closure now that we know the cast and creatives are interested in continuing the story?

