SAG Awards 2023 Nominations Revealed: Ozark Leads the Way

at .

Nominations were revealed today for the 29th Annual SAG Awards.

The final season of Ozark netted four total nominations, leading the TV categories.

Better Call Saul, Barry, and Only Murders in the Building each earned three nominations.

Ozark Final Season Photo for SAG Post

Check out the complete list of nominations below.

There are some surprises!

The Byrdes on the Lawn

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Tanya in Italy - The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Moving On - Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8

DRAMA ACTOR

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Mark at the reading - Severance Season 1 Episode 9

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Christina Applegate Attends Golden Globe Awards

COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Wednesday Key Art on Netflix

COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Jeremy Allen White poses with the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "The Bear" i

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Shea Watches the Action - 1883 Season 1 Episode 1

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Rhaenys in Dragonstone - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

Rhaeyra Listens - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10

The 29th Annual SAG awards will be broadcast online on Sunday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

It was also revealed today that the awards show will be broadcast globally on Netflix beginning in 2024.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show," said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a statement.

"As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."

The Bachelor: Meet the 30 Women Looking for Love With Zach Shallcross
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch January 7, 2022
What to Watch December 10, 2022
What to Watch November 18, 2022
WTW November 12, 2022
What to Watch November 5, 2022
WTW October 29, 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. SAG Awards 2023 Nominations Revealed: Ozark Leads the Way