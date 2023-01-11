SAG Awards 2023 Nominations Revealed: Ozark Leads the Way

Nominations were revealed today for the 29th Annual SAG Awards.

The final season of Ozark netted four total nominations, leading the TV categories.

Better Call Saul, Barry, and Only Murders in the Building each earned three nominations.

Check out the complete list of nominations below.

There are some surprises!

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

DRAMA ACTOR

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

The 29th Annual SAG awards will be broadcast online on Sunday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

It was also revealed today that the awards show will be broadcast globally on Netflix beginning in 2024.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show," said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a statement.

"As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."

