SAG Awards 2023 Nominations Revealed: Ozark Leads the Way

Nominations were revealed today for the 29th Annual SAG Awards.
The final season of Ozark netted four total nominations, leading the TV categories.
Better Call Saul, Barry, and Only Murders in the Building each earned three nominations.
Check out the complete list of nominations below.
There are some surprises!
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
DRAMA ACTOR
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
COMEDY ACTOR
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things
The 29th Annual SAG awards will be broadcast online on Sunday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET.
It was also revealed today that the awards show will be broadcast globally on Netflix beginning in 2024.
"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show," said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a statement.
"As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."
