Sarah Michelle Gellar and the Wolf Pack Cast Previews Paramount+ Drama

Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis is treating viewers to a new series about werewolves in the Paramount+ original Wolf Pack.

TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Sarah Michelle Gellar (Kristin Ramsay), Rodrigo Santoro (Garrett Briggs), Chloe Rose Robertson (Luna Briggs), and Tyler Lawrence Grey (Harlan Briggs) ahead of the premiere.

Sarah, who swapped hunting vampires on Buffy the Vampire Slayer for teen wolves on Wolf Pack, was attracted to the project because of the worlds Jeff Davis creates.

"Jeff is an incredible creator in the sense that he has all these ideas, but he's open to suggestions. You don't often see that," the star and executive producer shared with TV Fanatic.

"I love the stories that he wanted to tell utilizing the things that scare us, like werewolves and fire. By putting it into the context of dealing with anxiety, isolation, and parenting, it's really beautiful, and you don't necessarily expect that from a show that's scary."

"But what scares us most is the things that are real," she stressed.

Santoro said that his reason for signing up was Sarah.

"Just so you know, I make him say that every interview," the actress said with a laugh.

"Now he can give you his real answer."

"No, it's true, though. I don't have much experience in the supernatural world, and I know Sarah is an icon."

Santoro said he was "very connected to the storytelling and characters."

The actor was intrigued to find out what happened next when he started reading the script.

For Chloe, Jeff was the main attraction. She was familiar with his work and had heard great things about him.

"I've heard about what an incredible guy he is and how smart he is and what a great writer he is, but experiencing that firsthand, from the get-go, has been incredible."

Chloe stated that the character breakdown for Luna from her agent was short, but she related to her on many levels.

"Luna was written originally and still is, as a very resilient, empathetic, ethereal character."

It was a full round of applause for Jeff Davis as Tyler said that he was in based on Jeff's previous work alone.

"I'm a hungry actor. As an actor, I crave expression, and this is a show that allows me to express so much."

"I realize what an honor it is to be able to play a character that is going to connect with so many people," Tyler said, adding that the show is very relatable.

"Every character is so different in their own unique way."

"I'm such a huge fan of supernatural and Wolf Pack is like a horror show that's both funny and scary. There's also some romance."

"It's the jack of all trades, so I couldn't pass it up."

Kristin is a different type of character for Sarah, and the actress felt like it was a fun change of pace.

"It's been really different, and I think that's also what I love about it. When you first meet her, she's extremely black and white, and I'm not used to playing characters that are that linear," the Ringer alum said.

"Then later on, you see what really motivates her, and it's like this great turn."

"She's a harder character to describe in the beginning, because you don't want to give anything away," Sarah added, noting that fans will have a better read on her character by the halfway point of the season.

Gellar also noted that the series is a slow burn, which was a change of pace compared to her previous projects.

Gellar said that fans should expect plenty of twists and turns because the creatives wanted to lead viewers into thinking the show is going a certain way to flip the script when we least expect it.

The series showcases Luna and Harlan as a brother and sister who love each other but don't agree on much.

Chloe says that there was an instant bond between her and Tyler in real life when they met to shoot the series.

"When we got on set, and we were really in it and acting with each other, it was so magical," the star shared.

"I couldn't have asked for a better scene partner or friend from this experience."

Tyler said the same about Chloe, noting that he knew their bond would work out perfectly.

"I couldn't imagine anyone else to play my sister in the show," he said.

"We opened up to each other. I realized how good of a person Chloe is. She's so trustworthy and empathetic, just like her character in the show," he said.

Wolf Pack premieres January 26 on Paramount+.

