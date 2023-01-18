SEAL Team Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+

The story of Bravo Team will continue.

Paramount+ today announced the renewal of its hit military drama SEAL Team for a seventh season.

The series follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

David Boreanaz stars as Jason Hayes, the respected and intense team leader, alongside Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian.

"We look forward to bringing SEAL TEAM fans even more of the series' poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming.

"The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers."

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios, and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen, and David Boreanaz.

The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

News of the renewal will come as a huge sigh of relief to fans who have been clamoring for more since the sixth season ended in 2022.

Fans were taken on a wild ride as every single member of the Bravo Team made strides.

Unfortunately, not all of them survived the season.

Max Thieriot's Clay Spenser was killed off at the end of the season, and we got to see how Bravo reacted to his death.

Thieriot moved over to the CBS original series Fire Country, which has been one of the season's hottest shows.

CBS recently confirmed a second-season renewal for the Friday drama.

As for SEAL Team, there must be some changes after SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 10.

We also have a movie in the works, so plenty of SEAL Team is on the roster.

