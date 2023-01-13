Snowpiercer Hits the End of the Line at TNT: Production Company Looking for New Partners

Snowpiercer has officially left the TNT track, and the future is unknown for the post-apocalyptic adventure that pitted class against class and married Science to Faith.

While fans expected to see one more season, a spokesperson for TNT announced today that it will not air on the network, a decision reportedly made late last year.

The fourth and final season had already completed filming and post-production. If you watch Snowpiercer online, you'll be happy to learn production company Tomorrow Studios has begun shopping it to other networks where possible spin-off series can also find a home.

"We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer," a spokesperson for the network states. "This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors, and crew who brought Snowpiercer's extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong.

"We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects."

Snowpiercer had a long and laborious journey to television screens. Based on the 2013 film, the television series was optioned in 2015. Its (first) pilot was shot in 2017 and picked up to series in 2018.

Things went off the rails when "creative differences" saw the showrunner removed and the pilot's director refused to return for reshoots. The new showrunner, Graeme Manson, shot a whole new pilot only to have the series premiere delayed again as the show was shunted from TNT to TBS and back again.

Finally premiering in May 2020, the story of class warfare aboard the "Last Ark of Humanity" instantly fascinated viewers with its intense relationships, desperate acts of survival, and powerful questions of values and morality.

Snowpiercer Season 3 saw the citizens of Snowpiercer choose divergent paths, with some following their hearts and Daveed Diggs's Andre Layton to New Eden, a pocket of warming land that holds the promise of sustaining life.

Jennifer Connelly's indomitable Melanie Cavill continued to pilot the train, circumnavigating the globe with the rest of the Snowpiercer survivors, monitoring the earth's changes and running into trouble like unexplained bombs raining down at the end of Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 10.

Before the scripted content massacre at Warner Bros. Discovery network began, rumors had swirled regarding possible Snowpiercer prequel and sequel spin-offs.

With Tomorrow Studios in control of the IP, those potential stories could still be told once Snowpiercer has a chance to complete its voyage.

In a statement, Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein, CEO/Partner, and Becky Clements, President/Partner assert, "We love Snowpiercer and believe season four completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare.

"We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise. We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season."

Diana Keng is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.