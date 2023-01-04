Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Exclusive Sneak Peek: Mel B Struggles With the Camp Toilet Situation

Are you ready to enter the world of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test?

FOX's new social experiment premieres tonight (Wednesday, January 4) at 8 p.m.

The series rounds up household names who endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.

"There are no votes and no eliminations – just survival," FOX teases.

The cast includes Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, and Nastia Liukin.

The cast is rounded out with Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

"Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other," the press release warns.

"Sixteen celebrities from all genres will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox, and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives."

"In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS."

"Viewers will see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in a way they have never been challenged before."

"Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing the celebrities' deepest and truest character," the logline continues, leaving us with the following:

"Who will quit, who will survive?"

It is an intriguing concept, and TV Fanatic scored an exclusive clip from the premiere to highlight just how serious the DS agents are about people following the rules.

In the below clip, Mel B and Dwight Howard have to use the camp toilet together because you can't do anything without a partner.

Mel B is not thrilled about the concept and complains to her partner about having to go to the bathroom with a tiny bit of wood serving as privacy.

Check out the clip below, and be sure to watch the series premiere tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.