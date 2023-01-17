Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer: Will the Kents Survive Another Crisis?

The Kents are ready for the next chapter after the shocking conclusion of Superman & Lois Season 2

The CW dropped the official trailer for Superman & Lois Season 3, premiering March 14 at 8/7c.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 1 marks our first look at the new Jonathan, played by Michael Bishop.

Bishop was revealed last year to be taking over following the departure of Jordan Elsass.

The new season "opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston," The CW teases in a press release.

"Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life."

"But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois."

"However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever."

"Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough."

"Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field."

"Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck)."

"Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers."

"Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan."

That's a lot of plot details, right?

The series has been off the air for a minute, so it will be fun to check back in wioth all of the characters.

The cast of Superman & Lois Season 3 includes Tyler Hoechlin as Clark/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois, Alex Garfin as Jordan, Erik Valdez as Kyle, and Inde Navarrette as Sarah.

The cast also includes Wolé Parks as John, Dylan Walsh as Sam, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana, Tayler Buck as Natalie, and Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy.

Check out the trailer below.

