The Company You Keep Teaser Trailer: Milo Ventimiglia Plays a Charismatic Con Man in New ABC Drama

Milo Ventimiglia returns to the small screen with his first post-This Is Us TV role next month, and it looks very similar to some of ABC's past efforts.

The Company You Keep touches down on ABC on Sunday, February 19, at 10 p.m.

"A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally," the logline reads.

"While Charlie ramps up the family business so he can get out for good, Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences."

It's a compelling hook, but the teaser trailer doesn't do the best job of showcasing the plot ABC shared.

As a result, the trailer plays off more like The Catch, the ill-fated Shonda Rhimes drama that lasted just two seasons.

The Company You Keep is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled "My Fellow Citizens."

The Company You Keep stars Ventimiglia as Charlie, Catherine Haena Kim as Emma, William Fichtner as Leo, Tim Chiou as David, and Freda Foh Shen as Grace.

The cast is rounded out by James Saito as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Felisha Terrell as Daphne, and Polly Draper as Fran.

Executive producers and co-showrunners are Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer, Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff (DiVide Pictures), Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito (Electric Somewhere), Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman (Gratitude Productions). Deanna Harris (DiVide Pictures) is a producer.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The Company You Keep is taking over The Rookie's Sunday slot.

The procedural had strong ratings throughout its run before moving to Tuesdays, so it will be exciting to see how the new drama holds up.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.