The Consultant: Prime Video Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Christoph Waltz Thriller

"We work for a sociopath," says one of Regus Patoff's employees in the official teaser trailer for Prime Video's The Consultant.

The streaming service debuted the first-look teaser and episodic images for the highly anticipated Christoph Waltz-led series on Tuesday.

Prime Video announced that the series will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on February 24 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in this thrilling new series unfold in new and unexpected ways.

"The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee," reads Amazon's short and sweet description.

The series stars Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O’Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero as Patti.

"When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives," the logline states.

Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Tony Basgallop is joined by executive producer and pilot director Matt Shakman, and executive producers Christoph Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman, alongside producer Kai Dolbashian.

The Consultant is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios.

The teaser trailer is unnerving, showcasing the pitfalls of working for someone like Regus.

We don't learn his machinations, but we do quickly understand that he's up to no good.

It's undoubtedly a different series.

Prime Video has been on a roll with new and exciting original series that get fans talking.

The Consultant has plenty of potential, based on the cast, trailer, and plot details we already know.

O'Grady is an excellent actress, and if the trailer is any indication, this will be another exciting role for her.

We were robbed of her as a princess when ABC nixed the Epic series from the creators of Once Upon a Time.

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

