The Last of Us Episode 4 Trailer: Melanie Lynskey Debuts As Joel and Ellie’s Latest Adversary

The trailer for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 begins on a fun note, but it quickly becomes chaotic.

We begin with Ellie waking up in the woods as Joel cooks coffee, something the teenager has never heard of before.

When she and Joel make it to the car, Ellie says it "smells like sh-t," which triggers Joel to smirk as he makes gargling sounds while drinking it.

Yes, the series has managed to nail the banter between the two focal characters, and Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal are playing it to perfection.

However, things go south from there.

Ellie must read the map wrong because Joel starts complaining about being in the wrong place, with Ellie telling him this is only her second day in a car.

Things go from bad to worse when someone asks for help on the road, but Joel knows the person is up to no good.

Ellie, clearly surprised, asks if they're going to help.

But things get even worse when Joel drives over spikes in the road, and the car crashes.

Melanie Lynskey makes her highly-anticipated debut during this episode as Kathleen, the leader of a resistance group.

Kathleen is an original character created for the series, but she is set to be the leader of a group that had a prominent part in the middle area of the first video game.

Naturally, that puts Ellie and Joel in her crosshairs, which could be the ultimate reason for their crash.

The end of the trailer showcases our two favorite characters as they realize they need to work together for survival.

It's an intense trailer that highlights the series's ever-changing world.

The Last of Us Season 1 is very much a road show as the characters traverse a post-apocalyptic wasteland but don't stay in the same place for very long.

That's what happens when you have a mission to complete.

Coming off The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3, which was one of the most heartbreaking hours of TV, it looks like the next episode will be filled with action.

Check out the trailer below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on it and return to TV Fanatic when it has aired on HBO for a full review.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.