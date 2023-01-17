The Mandalorian: Season 3 Trailer Teases New Worlds, and Plenty of Conflict

The long-delayed third season of The Mandalorian finally has a full-length trailer.

In probably one of the smartest marketing moves in recent memory, Disney+ shared the trailer during Monday's NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The series has been off the air for a long time (the March 1 premiere will be 27 months after the conclusion of The Mandalorian Season 2!), so Disney likely wanted all eyes on the new season.

Despite the long hiatus, fans did meet our Din (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu on the Book of Boba Fett, where they both played huge parts in the final episodes of the season.

Pedro Pascal leads the cast of Season 3, including Emily Swallow, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito as the Moff Gideon.

Amy Sedaris, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Omid Abtahi will all return for Season 3.

The new trailer showcases the bond between Din and Grogu as they travel to new locations, but some of them have very familiar faces.

One of the most pivotal moments in the trailer shows Grogu in a cave and someone entering, seemingly to harm our favorite character.

However, the action plays out very differently than anticipated when Grogu uses Jedi powers to send the being flying out of the cave.

It's a great scene that highlights that we are getting some big progression for the character.

The opening of the trailer is also worth talking about. There are plenty of Mandalorians, which means we might finally be delving deeper into the lore.

Expectations are high with such a long wait between seasons, so hopefully, Disney+ will deliver a stellar season.

Check out the full trailer below and hit the comments below.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

The Mandalorian returns on March 1, on Disney+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.