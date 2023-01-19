The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh: Naveen Andrews, Sindhu Vee, & Megan Hilty Comedy Ordered to Series at Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee has handed out a straight-to-series order for The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh.

The original comedy series stars Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Naveen Andrews (The Dropout, The Cleaning Lady), comedian Sindhu Vee (Starstruck), and Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Smash, Patsy & Loretta).

"Inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated Vijal Patel (Black-ish, The Middle), the series follows the Pradeep family and the humorous events of their first few months after moving to America from India," the streaming service teases in the logline.

"As told through hilarious (and often conflicting) flashbacks from an interrogation room, the Pradeeps quickly find themselves embroiled—romantically, personally, and professionally—with a polar-opposite neighborhood family, leading to a predicament with many surprising twists."

The eight, half-hour episode series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

Writer Vijal Patel is set to serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Emmy winner Sara Gilbert, Mandy Summers, and Emmy winner Tom Werner are executive producers.

Michael Showalter of Semi-Formal Productions is also an executive producer and will direct the pilot.

"This show is from a very personal place, and explores the many facets of the immigrant struggle," said Patel.

"As my parents say, the pain got funnier over time—like wine."

"The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh shines a comedic light on the centuries-old, universally relatable first-generation experience," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios.

"We look forward to sharing Vijal's personally inspired story—filled with heart, humility, and humor—with the Freevee audience."

"Vijal created not only a rich world, but a highly personal look at the immigrant experience, grounded in heart and the outrageousness of real-life families," said Jason Clodfelter, co-president, of Sony Pictures Television.

"We are thrilled to see his story come to life with our partners at Freevee."

Sahana Srinivasan, Arjun Sriram, Ashwin Sakthivel, Ethan Suplee, and Nicholas Hamilton are also on the cast as series regulars.

Pete Holmes and Romy Rosemont are set to recur.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.