The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Set for Major Season 4 Revamp

After one of the most bizarre seasons in Real Housewives history, fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are preparing for a major shakeup.

Jen Shah's legal drama dominated the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3, and with Jen headed to prison for 6.5 years, the series needs to adapt.

Page Six reported over the weekend that the series is looking to recast three housewives ahead of Season 4.

"They held auditions in the fall," a source close to production shared.

"They were looking to replace three of them."

"They hadn't decided if some of the 'friends of' would be promoted or if they'd find new talent."

As of this weekend, original stars Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose are all listed as "safe" heading into Season 4.

However, that could change.

The reason producers are shaking up the series is because of how "dark" the series has become.

The final episodes of RHOSLC Season 3 found fans questioning the editing when Heather had a black eye and hinted that someone on the cast gave it to her.

When it seemed the show was moving on from it, Heather would hint that the person responsible knew they were responsible.

It was bizarre and didn't fit in with the show's tone, leaving fans to ponder what happened that fateful night in San Diego.

With a three-part reunion set to begin this week, we may get some clarity on the matter.

Another glaring issue with the current cast is that the relationships have had significant shifts.

Former ride-or-dies Lisa & Meredith and Heather & Whitney became amicable, at best, by the end of the third season.

"They're trying to bring in new women to lighten it up," the insider dished.

The third season included Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete as friends of the housewives.

It's unclear at this stage whether either of the three is in contention for a promotion or to remain on the show as friends.

Truthfully, RHOSLC Season 3 was a bust, so I wouldn't mind all-new friends for the next season.

As for Jen Shah, don't expect her to be a part of the reunion episodes, either.

Shah revealed last year that she had been disinvited from the reunion and invited again.

Andy Cohen hinted that he would possibly have a one-on-one interview with her to be used as part of the reunion.

However, Jen declined his request.

RHOSLC Season 3 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

