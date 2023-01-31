The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 14 Review: The Offer

Is that the direction you chose? Because it was about time.

A billionaire played some antics and forced the team to take on a case on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 14. Simone and Brendon were given some choices with their probationary period nearing its end.

Garza's ex-wife visited and dredged up some old feelings in multiple people, while Cutty visited Simone at work and didn't burst into flames after entering the building.

Simone was confronted with a moral decision that saw her sacrifice the possibility of advancing her career quickly or speak the truth.

The FBI was confronted with its legacy and the steps it had made to better its public image.

So far, the show has stuck on one path: developing its characters and serving action. It would have been dumb of them to ignore the real issues law enforcement has to navigate while attempting to keep the citizens safe.

The Rookie dedicated a character and an equivalent of a season arc to the people in the community who don't get along well with law enforcement. Sergeant Grey repeatedly stressed the importance of policing with the community and not policing the community.

The FBI had a rough beginning. While many people can acknowledge that J. Edgar did a great thing in the times he found himself in, the agency always flirted with turning into a rogue faction due to how law enforcement was carried out.

It was also a boys' club with the boys looking and being a certain way. It was a straight man's club.

"The Offer" saw Simone being presented with a choice between advancing her career and speaking the truth.

From a certain standpoint, one would understand why Candace was pushing so hard to have Simone as the face of the unit and the FBI. She had fought and sacrificed a lot for women like Simone to have a seat at the table.

Candace: I am impressed with your work and the fact that you represent different types of people that the bureau needs.

Simone: I get it. I check a lot of boxes. I'm a woman of color, I'm a certain age, and let's not forget LGBTQ+

Candace: And that makes you a unicorn inside the bureau.

Permalink: And that makes you a unicorn inside the bureau.

She had lost her personality and marriage due to her dedication to her work.

Being an intersection minority, it was easy for Simone to stand, praise the bureau, be paraded like a show horse, and get that promotion.

But at some point soon, one has to address the question that will haunt them for the rest of their lives when they make a particular decision. Simone could not have lived with herself if she had let the FBI use her like that.

Her decision was the best one, and she will rest easy in the comfort of that.

She took the opportunity to bring to the forefront the real issues: the billionaire problem and the missing who are not white.

Statistics show that when non-white people go missing, law enforcement will likely ignore them as runaways, which is not the same energy they bring to missing white people.

During the late 20th century and even the 21st century, hundreds of thousands of black and brown people went missing in cities like Atlanta, and the police never bothered to look for them.

Simone also brought to the forefront the billionaire problem.

When it comes to billionaires, the sentiments of the general public are split into two. Some don't care and go out of their way to defend billionaires, whether out of the hope that they become one someday or to curry favor with them.

The other group views billionaires as immoral and predatory people with no business being that wealthy.

It's a pleasure to serve, but I cannot accept congratulations on this case. It was tragic on so many levels. A young woman was abducted. Lives were lost. Why? Because a dysfunctional family flaunted their wealth to buy our attention. They even felt so entitled they took advantage of this agency's expertise and resources to rescue them from their own greed. Simone

Permalink: It's a pleasure to serve, but I cannot accept congratulations on this case. It was tragic on...

Whatever category you find yourself in, you can at least agree that billionaires have the means and reach to pervert the law. They are able to interfere in elections and exploit children, workers, and politicians without facing any real consequences for their actions.

The ability to circumnavigate or even obliterate the obstacles placed by law should make anyone concerned. It is the law that makes citizens equal.

Don't even get me started on the morality of being a billionaire in a world where hundreds of millions of people are suffering at any given time due to hunger and disease.

Bree's dad, using his money, cornered the FBI into taking his case. Whether he did it intentionally or not, the consequences didn't care.

The whole storyline played out just how one would expect it to. After all, when someone has the only thing people struggle for, what's to stop them from trying to make more and maintain that power?

The ordeal played out like an episode of Succession with all the corporate talk and the backstabbing.

Garza got some closure about the reason his first marriage failed.

While it was understandable that Candace was fighting for her life in the early days of her career in the FBI, it didn't feel like enough of an excuse to let a marriage fail.

People compartmentalize all the time. She could have kept the stress of the job away from home and had Garza to talk to if things got too bad.

She came off as being too demanding, and if that was how she was initially when they met, the marriage was doomed to fail anyway.

Garza: You read my mind. I could use a jolt.

Elena: The coffee's for her.

Garza: Wow! It's not enough she got the condo in the divorce. Now she's back. She's trying to steal my nephew from me.

Permalink: Wow! It's not enough she got the condo in the divorce. Now she's back. She's trying to steal...

Brendon and Simone were confronted with their soon-to-be reality when their probationary period ends. One can safely assume they will succeed with the stellar performance they had shown throughout the period and how good they were at the gun range.

If someone had told Cutty that he would visit the FBI headquarters and even wanted to spend time there, he would have colored them insane.

Leave it to Cutty to point out what's wrong with the cops. Five thousand for a single light seemed too much money; he was right.

Simone and Cutty have started getting along and enjoying spending time together, which is something we love to see.

"The Offer" sacrificed action and character development to focus on important issues, so it was a productive and entertaining hour of TV.

Ninety days, and you haven't washed out. In fact, you've done exemplary work. So you're both on a path, but to where? It's time you started asking yourselves the question. What kind of agents do you want to be? Garza

Permalink: Ninety days, and you haven't washed out. In fact, you've done exemplary work. So you're both...

As they near becoming full agents, Brendon and Simone are faced with many choices on where to take their careers. Before they choose, what do you predict will be their decisions?

We always love reading your feedback, so don't hesitate to leave a comment on what you think.

