Todd and Julie Chrisley Surrender to Begin Prison Sentences

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have officially kicked off their prison sentences.

TMZ reported Tuesday that the reality TV stars turned themselves in for lockup.

Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, where he's been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Meanwhile, Julie reported to a different federal prison in Lexington, KY, at Federal Medical Center Lexington.

Julie was handed a seven-year sentence in the couple's bank fraud and tax evasion case.

The pair were found guilty in 2022, and their motion for bail pending their appeal was recently denied.

Prosecutors said that the couple used loans to purchase expensive cars, take trips and live a lavish lifestyle, all while hiding money from the IRS to avoid paying taxes.

"The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work," prosecutors said in a sentencing memo.

"The jury's unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner."

Todd's defense lawyer, Bruce Morris, had wanted a more lenient sentence, saying that the tax issues have since been resolved and that many people will be out of pocket because they will lose income from not working on his projects.

Deadline reported after the guilty verdicts that the couple's reality TV series had been canceled.

However, there are still some episodes in the can that are set to air on USA Network this year.

The couple responded to their imminent prison sentences on their Chrisley Confessions podcast in November.

"There have been times where I've been not as close and not living in my faith the way that I should have been, not praying like I should have been praying," Todd said.

"And the more distant I felt from Christ, it seemed like the more that my life was falling apart," he added.

"But now, in this storm that we're in, I feel like I'm closer to God than I've ever been. But I find myself screaming out, because, you know, in the Bible, it says to scream out to God, to cry out to God."

"And, you know, with what we're going through right now, you've heard me do that."

"You've heard me say, 'God, please, I'm crying out to you. I don't know what else to do. I'm asking for the truth to be revealed."

"I'm asking for you to shed light where there is darkness. I'm asking for our enemies to be exposed.'"

