Truth Be Told Season 3 Trailer: Poppy's Podcast Focuses on a Child Trafficking Ring

It's all good news today for mystery fans.

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning anthology Truth Be Told, starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces.

Award-winning actress Gabrielle Union joins the all-new season, which is set to make its global debut on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Hailing from acclaimed writer, showrunner, and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the ten-episode third season sees Spencer reprise her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster Poppy Scoville to take on a new case.

Truth Be Told season three will make its global debut with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 24, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Based on the novel While You Were Sleeping by Kathleen Barber, Truth Be Told offers a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

In Truth Be Told Season 3, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims' names in the public eye, while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.

In addition to Union, the third season stars returning cast members Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee, and Tami Roman.

Truth Be Told is created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Maisha Closson serves as showrunner for Season 3.

Executive producers include Closson, Spencer, Mikkel Nørgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment.

Truth Be Told is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Orit Entertainment and Fifth Season.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 300 wins and 1,305 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.

We can already tell this is going to be an emotional season, but we're excited to see where Poppy's journey takes her for the third season.

Will you be tuning in?

Truth Be Told Season 3 premieres on Friday, January 20, only on Apple TV+.

