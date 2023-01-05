TV Ratings: Abbott Elementary Matches Series High; Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Opens Well

The numbers are in for Wednesday, and it was a solid night for most new and returning shows.

ABC's Abbott Elementary surged in both viewers and the demo, averaging 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The series likely benefited from the lead-in from Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.6 million/0.5 rating).

Elsewhere on ABC, Home Economics (2.1 million/0.4 rating) was up, while Big Sky (2.2 million/0.2 rating) was steady.

FOX's new social experiment, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, had a decent debut, averaging 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The demo tally was strong for a reality series; if it stabilizes at these levels, it will be deemed a success.

Tough as Nails returned for Season 4 on CBS with just over 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, posting series lows.

Earlier on the night for CBS, The Price Is Right had 4.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating).

NBC's Chicago Med (6.6 million viewers/0.6 rating) and Chicago Fire (6.9 million/0.6 rating) were both stable, but Chicago P.D. (5.4 million/0.5 rating) inched down.

