TV Ratings: Alert Has Decent Debut, East New York Rises

The ratings are in for Sunday, January 8, 2023.

FOX's new drama series, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, launched with 3.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49.

The numbers are likely inflated due to a strong football overrun, but the true test will be when Alert settles into its Monday timeslot on FOX.

The best comparison we have is Monarch.

The Susan Sarandon drama launched in September with a strong lead-in on Sundays with 4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, but the series never managed to go over 2 million viewers or a 0.2 rating when it moved to its regular slot.

The series was subsequently canceled.

Will Alert break through and conjure strong ratings in its regular slot?

Time will tell.

Bob's Burgers (1.2 million/0.3) and Family Guy (1.1 million/0.3 rating) were both down vs. their last originals.

Over on CBS, East New York managed 5.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- another strong showing for the freshman drama.

NCIS: Los Angeles followed with 4.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Tonight, three NCIS universes collide with an NCISverse crossover.

ABC went with The Lion King (1.9 million viewers/0.3 rating).

NBC had Sunday Night Football coverage (17.7 million/4.5 rating).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.