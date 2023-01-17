TV Ratings: Fantasy Island and Alert Steady as NFC Wild Card Playoff Impacts NCIS Franchise

It was a down night for most shows on the broadcast networks on Monday, thanks to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game.

The telecast scored 15.3 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49.

Both FOX's Fantasy Island rotation (1.6 million/0.2 rating) and Alert (1.5 million viewers/0.2 rating) held steady.

The latter's series premiere drew enormous ratings for FOX, with three days of multi-platform and DVR viewing factored in.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.1 million/0.4 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.6 million/0.3 rating) were both down from their last originals.

NCIS (6 million/0.3 rating) and NCIS: Hawai'i (4.2 million/0.3 rating) both lost a lot of ground in the ratings following the crossover week's strong performance.

CBS would be wise to air all three NCIS universe series on one night next season.

NBC's America's Got Talent: All Stars dropped to 3.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The numbers for many of the shows that fell this week might recover in the coming weeks if the competition is not as stiff.

The CW's All American franchise returns next week after lengthy hiatuses.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.