TV Ratings: Night Court Revival Premieres Well, The Rookie Recovers

NBC took viewers back to Night Court on Tuesday, which was a resounding success in the ratings.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 1 picked up 7.4 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 2 followed with 6.7 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

These numbers were enough to lead the night in both viewers and the demo.

The first half of the series finale of New Amsterdam followed with 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The series finale then dipped to 2.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on ABC, The Rookie bounced back to 4.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, proving again that the move to Tuesdays has been a success story.

The Rookie Feds (2.9 million/0.3 rating) was steady in the demo but got some mileage amongst total viewers.

Will Trent closed out the night with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

On FOX, the season finale of The Resident (2.9 million/0.3 rating) surged in total viewers and the demo.

The medical drama is currently awaiting word on a potential seventh season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.