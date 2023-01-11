TV Ratings: The Resident Stumbles to Series Lows Ahead of Season (Series?) Finale; Golden Globes Return Down in the Demo

On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned to the air for the first time since 2021, and it took a bite out of the competition.

The Resident Season 6 Episode 12 ticked down to series lows of 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

This is not a good time to drop for the medical drama because it's heading into its season finale and has yet to be renewed.

The show's possible saving grace is that it performs well post-airdate, so we'll reserve further judgment on these numbers until more data is available.

Meanwhile, the Golden Globes returned with 5.4 million viewers and a 1.0 rating off from 2021's early demo numbers (5.4 million/1.2 rating).

On ABC, The Rookie (3.2 million/0.4 rating) and The Rookie Feds (2.7 million/0.3 rating) both experienced major slippage after last week's highs.

Will Trent (3.1 million/0.4 rating) was steady in the demo but down in viewers.

FBI (6.4 million/0.5 rating) was down for CBS, while International (5.3 million/0.4 rating) was steady.

Most Wanted (5.9 million/0.5 rating) surged week-to-week.

