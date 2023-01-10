Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Premiere Set at Bravo, and the First Trailer Features Plenty of Drama

The sun will not be setting on Vanderpump Rules in the near future.

Bravo announced this week that the hit Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff will return for its highly-anticipated tenth season on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 p.m.

The returning cast for Season 10 includes Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz.

Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who returns after some time away.

Bravo teased in a press release that we can expect the Vander-verse to expand, with Lisa opening Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas, as well as the Toms opening Schwartz & Sandy's, a cocktail lounge.

However, the latter storyline appears to bring some deeply-rooted issues to the forefront for Schwartz as he reveals he thinks his new bar is the reason for the demise of his marriage to Katie.

That's right, folks. Vanderpump Rules will chart the breakdown of the marriage and its aftermath.

The official trailer teases them being amicable, but all of the blows up when Schwartz gets close to Raquel, and the trailer hints at some big blowups between them.

Speaking of relationships, a rumor spreads like wildfire that Ariana and Sandoval have an open relationship, something that divides everyone when arguments begin.

Then there's Scheana and Brock. Brock was a heavy presence on Vanderpump Rules Season 9, but there was plenty of drama.

It looks like producers are minimizing his presence on the new season, but there will be some appearances since Brock and Scheana are getting married.

James is back and it looks like he'll be having issues with his sobriety, which looks to cause problems in his new relationship and co-stars.

All told, the trailer hints at a nice change of pace after the COVID-produced Season 9, which failed to live up to the hype.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.