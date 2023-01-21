Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 11

Did Danny and Baez manage to get through to a victim's son?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11, the pair investigated the death of a chess hustler, but his son complicated the case.

Jamie Tries to Make Amends - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Erin is offered an endorsement of her run for D.A. by an influential Harlem pastor in exchange for a professional favor.

Elsewhere, Gormley came to Frank with a request regarding a disabled officer who had a connection to Danny.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11 Quotes

It is not a secret that you plan to run for DA. If you can spare the time to look into this, I will be most appreciative.

Pastor Clay

Eric: What happened to him?
Danny: We don't know yet.
Eric: Was he murdered?
Baez: We don't know that either.
Eric: Well, he didn't crawl into those bushes and have a heart attack.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11

