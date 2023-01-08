Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 9

Who insulted the memory of Joe's father?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9, tensions flared up when the Reagan family got wind of what happened.

Frank Protects Joe's Memory - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9

As an over-the-phone scammer targeted the elderly, everyone had to find out how and why.

Elsewhere, Danny intervened in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9 Quotes

John: Naomi doesn't understand what we do.
Danny: We don't do cocaine. You do.

Can't bad guys take a break from killing each other for long enough for us to catch up on these cases?

Danny

Season 13 Episode 9 Spoilers - Blue Bloods
Frank Protects Joe's Memory - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9
Henry Works With Erin - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9
Busting a Scammer - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9
Working with His Grandson - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9
Helping Defend His Father's Memory - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9
