Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 9

Who insulted the memory of Joe's father?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9, tensions flared up when the Reagan family got wind of what happened.

As an over-the-phone scammer targeted the elderly, everyone had to find out how and why.

Elsewhere, Danny intervened in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner.

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.