Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 12

Was Upton pulled in the wrong direction?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 12, Sean O'Neal surprised her with a call from prison, revealing sensitive information.

Atwater Profile -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 11

Upton tried to keep him at a distance, but she realized she needed to get closer.

As the team mobilized, it was down to a small window of time to win all of the classified intel.

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 12 Quotes

Sean: You can't hurt me more than I already am.
Hailey: Give me a name.
Sean: I will if you promise to come back. Once a week, every week. You come back, and I'll give you names, I'll give you cases. I'll give you everything that the freaks in here give me. I'll be your informant.

Sean: Hailey, they took a woman.
Hailey: Who's they?
Sean: I don't know. I wish I did.

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 12

