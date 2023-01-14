Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 11

at .

What was the mystery involving the young boy in a stranger's garage?

On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11, the gang struggled to comprehend what happened to the boy's mother.

Making Discovery - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Max received a strange letter with symbols in silver ink that Folsom and Allie recognized from prior crime scenes.

What was the connection?

Watch CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11 Online

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11 Quotes

I've always wanted to be a Ghostbuster.

Beau [to Penny]

Penny: Does this seem like a bit much, Beau? All this for some missing food and an open window.
Beau: No job is too small. I don't mind when they call us for the B&Es. I'll take any crime scene I can run. Although I've got to admit I think the culprit here is a gang of raccoons.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11

