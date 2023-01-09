Watch Family Guy Online: Season 21 Episode 11

Did the guys manage to remember all about their first loves?

On Family Guy Season 21 Episode 11, there were hints of Castaway, Dirty Dancing, and plenty of Meg Ryan rom-coms as the truth came out.

However, Peter's story sounded more fiction than fact, leading the men to question everything he told them.

Elsewhere, Lois was shocked to hear Peter's past and pondered what it meant for her future.

Use the video above to watch Family Guy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.