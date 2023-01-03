Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 1

at .

How did the island manage to give another duo some happiness?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 1, best friends Tara and Jessica arrived on the island to commemorate their 30th High School Reunion.

However, their plan went sideways when everyone was forced to tell the truth.

Meanwhile, Andi wanted to know if her cat BoBo loved him as much as she loved him.

Elsewhere, Ruby and Gina spent more time together.

They think they’re holding each other up, but I’m afraid they are holding each other back.

Roarke

Andi: Do you have any pets?
Roarke: Well, I had a dog. Sort of. His name was Mr. Jones.
Andi: Did he pass?
Roarke: No, no, no. He reconnected with his wife and moved back to the mainland.

