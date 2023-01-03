Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 1

How did the island manage to give another duo some happiness?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 1, best friends Tara and Jessica arrived on the island to commemorate their 30th High School Reunion.

However, their plan went sideways when everyone was forced to tell the truth.

Meanwhile, Andi wanted to know if her cat BoBo loved him as much as she loved him.

Elsewhere, Ruby and Gina spent more time together.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.