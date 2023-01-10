Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Helene manage to find peace?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2, Helene arrived on the island mourning the loss of her mother.

However, she also had to find her biological father, something Roarke wanted to help out with.

Meanwhile, Roarke wanted to learn more about Javier.

Elsewhere, Ruby gave herself a spiritual cleanse with a bonfire and a night swim.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.