Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Helene manage to find peace?

On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2, Helene arrived on the island mourning the loss of her mother.

Celebrating - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2

However, she also had to find her biological father, something Roarke wanted to help out with.

Meanwhile, Roarke wanted to learn more about Javier.

Elsewhere, Ruby gave herself a spiritual cleanse with a bonfire and a night swim.

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Ruby: You know what? I’ll plan Mateo’s bachelor party.
Roarke: That seems like the opposite of what’s going to make you feel better after a break-up.
Ruby: Well, maybe basking in somebody’s joy will be good for me.
Roarke: Okay, but no strippers.

Helene: My fantasy is to find him.
Ruby: Your father?
Helene: My biological father. Y’know, with my mom gone, I just feel kind of untethered. I want to be connected to something. Like, what if I need a kidney?

