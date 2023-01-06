Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did the team manage to solve one of the most shocking cold cases in FBI history?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 10, Tate Donovan joined the team as Isobel's old FBI partner, Jake Reed.

We quickly learned that Isobel had a deeply personal connection to the case as it was one of her first at the Bureau.

Did her fellow team members manage to help support her through a traumatic time?

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.