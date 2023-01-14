Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 11

Why did Olivia help the gang member who attacked her?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11, there was plenty of drama as more details about the gang came to light.

Duarte found himself in a difficult situation with a key piece of evidence.

Meanwhile, Fin was tasked with hiring new detectives for the Bronx SVU.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.