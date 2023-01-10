Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Who was the mysterious CIA agent?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10, Tennant, Jimmy, and Sam were captured by a woman claiming to be an agent.

Meanwhile, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler, and Alden learned the truth about the asset in Hawai'i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations.

With a devastating decision on the horizon, it quickly became clear that not everyone would survive.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Hawai'i online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.