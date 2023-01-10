Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 10

at .

Who was the mysterious CIA agent?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10, Tennant, Jimmy, and Sam were captured by a woman claiming to be an agent.

Tracking Simon - NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler, and Alden learned the truth about the asset in Hawai'i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations.

With a devastating decision on the horizon, it quickly became clear that not everyone would survive.

Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Hawai'i online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Jimmy: I can't believe they got you too, what with all your training.
Sam: There was four of them. I made an impression on each one but they did have tasers.

Jimmy: You think we've been renditioned?
Jane: No. That's what the government says when they take terrorists. Let's call this being kidnapped.
Jimmy: That does not make me feel any better.
Jane: I call it like I see it.
Jimmy: Or, in this case, like you don't see it.

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10 Photos

Tracking Simon - NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10
  1. NCIS: Hawai'i
  2. NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2
  3. NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10
  4. Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 10