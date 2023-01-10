Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 10

Did Agents Rountree and Fatima survive?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 10, the pair were ambushed while searching for Kilbride.

However, the team learned that every member of the team had a bounty.

Meanwhile, the NCIS team worked together with other cities to hunt down a psychopath who wanted to kill lots of agents.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.