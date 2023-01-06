Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 11

Did Max cross paths with Helen?

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 11, Helen's return sent Max into a tailspin as he tried to escape to the wilderness with Bloom, Dr. Wilder, and Iggy.

However, the fun soon turned into a catastrophe, leaving a life on the line.

Meanwhile, Reynolds agreed to perform a risky surgery on a medical school colleague's young son, only to be faced with unexpected challenges.

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.