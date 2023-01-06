Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 11

at .

Did Max cross paths with Helen?

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 11, Helen's return sent Max into a tailspin as he tried to escape to the wilderness with Bloom, Dr. Wilder, and Iggy.

Signing with Elizabeth - New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 10

However, the fun soon turned into a catastrophe, leaving a life on the line.

Meanwhile, Reynolds agreed to perform a risky surgery on a medical school colleague's young son, only to be faced with unexpected challenges.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 11 Quotes

Max: What if I don't know what I want?
Tennessee: Step back and find out.

Floyd: Did you think we'd still be boyfriends at this age?
Max: No, I did not.

