Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 1

What changed for Dan Fielding?

Night Court Season 1 Episode 1 picked up several years on from the original series as Harry's daughter, Abby, decided to follow in her father's footsteps.

Abby took over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

However, Abby realized that the court also needed a public defender, bringing her back into contact with Dan.

