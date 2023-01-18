Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

What changed for Dan Fielding?

Night Court Season 1 Episode 1 picked up several years on from the original series as Harry's daughter, Abby, decided to follow in her father's footsteps.

Her Honor - Night Court Season 1 Episode 1

Abby took over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

However, Abby realized that the court also needed a public defender, bringing her back into contact with Dan.

Watch Night Court Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Night Court online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Night Court Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Olivia: This is clearly fraud.
Abby: Well, it’s only fraud if she’s not psychic.
Olivia: Hold on. You want her to prove she’s psychic?
Neil: Yeah, I don’t know if we have time…
Abby: Well, you know what they say – there’s always time for CPLR 40.11 which allows judges broad discretion to regulate the conduct of the trial and of setting a proper decorum. Also, they gave me this fancy wooden hammer, so I kinda get to do what I want.

Abby: Oh no, Arlo forgot his nose ring.
Gurgs: That wasn’t in his nose.
Abby: Dad never mentioned that in his stories.
Gurgs: Welcome to Night Court!

Night Court Season 1 Episode 1

Night Court Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

Clarence - Night Court Season 1 Episode 1
Starting Out - Night Court Season 1 Episode 1
Her Honor - Night Court Season 1 Episode 1
Time Just Flies - Night Court Season 1 Episode 1
Not So Happy Bailiff - Night Court Season 1 Episode 1
Guilty Mascot - Night Court Season 1 Episode 1
  1. Night Court
  2. Night Court Season 1
  3. Night Court Season 1 Episode 1
  4. Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 1