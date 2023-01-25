Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Abby ruin her career?

On Night Court Season 1 Episode 3, a series of big mistakes in the courtroom left her questioning everything.

However, things took a turn when she decided to make some big changes in the office.

Meanwhile, a former face arrived in the courtroom, leading to some big changes.

Use the video above to watch Night Court online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.