Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 3

at .

Did Abby ruin her career?

On Night Court Season 1 Episode 3, a series of big mistakes in the courtroom left her questioning everything.

Enjoy Being Courted - Night Court Season 1 Episode 3

However, things took a turn when she decided to make some big changes in the office.

Meanwhile, a former face arrived in the courtroom, leading to some big changes.

Watch Night Court Season 1 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Night Court online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Night Court Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Abby: I just think if you show a little compassion, you can put people on a better path.
Dan: Yeah, it all sounds exhausting. It’s all that… caring. [shudders]
Abby: Don’t worry about me, Dan. I’ve always got my emotional support grouch. And your vest came in. I can take you on planes now.

Neil: You did a lot of baking.
Abby: Well, I had to do gluten-free for Laura, gluten-heavy for Timo, and Sandy’s allergic to nuts but wouldn’t say which ones so I had to do six different kinds for him. It’s like Russion Roulette… but yummy.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 3

Night Court Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Dan Fielding, Public Defender - Night Court Season 1 Episode 3
Enjoy Being Courted - Night Court Season 1 Episode 3
Delighted - Night Court Season 1 Episode 3
Abby's Decision - Night Court Season 1 Episode 3
Expectations - Night Court Season 1 Episode 3
Caught Off-Guard - Night Court Season 1 Episode 3
  1. Night Court
  2. Night Court Season 1
  3. Night Court Season 1 Episode 3
  4. Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 3