Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 10

What happened to Leah?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 10, Leah arrived at the hospital for a scan and learned there could be additional complications.

Shaun Comforts Lea - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Park, Reznick, and Allen treated a teenager with Gardner's syndrome whose past surgical history jeopardized the outcome of his current one.

Elsewhere, Lim had the decision to make about one of her staff.

Where did it lead her?

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 10 Quotes

Shaun: Due to Lea's previous surgery and her uterine scarring I put the chances of a uterine rupture at 65 percent.
Lim: It's Lea's body. It's her call.

Andrews: It's been three months. The man has the patience of a saint.
Lim: I'm recovering from major surgery and learning to walk again!
Andrews: Your recovery is amazing and is matched only by your procrastination.

