Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 12

The Governor finally got a taste of his own medicine.

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 12, the ER filled up quickly after a heavy storm caused a devastating helicopter crash.

Conrad, Devon, and the rest of the Chastain doctors rushed to treat patients, including the helicopter pilot.

However, Governor Betz had some questions about the level of care, setting the stage for the mother of all confrontations.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.