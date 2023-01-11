Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 12

The Governor finally got a taste of his own medicine.

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 12, the ER filled up quickly after a heavy storm caused a devastating helicopter crash.

Helicopter Crash -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 12

Conrad, Devon, and the rest of the Chastain doctors rushed to treat patients, including the helicopter pilot.

However, Governor Betz had some questions about the level of care, setting the stage for the mother of all confrontations.

Watch The Resident Season 6 Episode 12 Online

The Resident Season 6 Episode 12 Quotes

Billie: It feels weird to say it, but this, us, feels so...
Conrad: Feels right.

Conrad: Last night was amazing.
Billie: It was.
Conrad: And so are you. And we should do it again.

The Resident Season 6 Episode 12

