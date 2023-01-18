Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 12

at .

Who tried to derail John and Celina's hospital job?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 the pair was asked to stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner had surgery.

Coffee with the Fiancee -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Arron got Lopez and Harper to help him investigate a string of home robberies.

Elsewhere, Tim and Lucy considered how their new secret relationship would affect their work.

Watch The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 Quotes

Celina: You are going to die.
Oscar: Nice try. I've been threatened by girls tougher than you, and a lot taller.

Lucy: Tonight is the night.
Tim: Oh, really? My place or yours?

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 Photos

New Moves -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12
Lucy's Lessons -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12
Oscar Returns -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12
Harper and Nyla Open Up - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12
Kelly Clarkson - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12
Chenford's First Time - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12
