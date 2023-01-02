Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 12

How did the Simpsons manage to contend with YouTube fame?

On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 12, the Simpson Family Vlog propelled them to stardom, but there were some pitfalls to their success.

Meanwhile, things took a shocking turn when Lisa opened up to one of her friends about how devoted her family is to the cause.

Elsewhere, Homer pondered a life away from the power plant.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.