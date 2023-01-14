Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 10

Was there a way forward for Mary?

On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10, she felt that she had no friends and set out to widen her social circle.

However, she didn't anticipate how difficult it would be.

Meanwhile, Mandy pushed Georgie to date another woman, complicating matters.

Elsewhere, Sheldon continued to question his future at the university.

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.