Wednesday Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

We'll file this one under the least surprising news of the year.

Netflix has confirmed the record-breaking smash hit Wednesday will return for a second season.

Season two details and additional information will be shared at a later time.

In an exclusive interview with Tudum.com, Creators/Showrunners/Executive Producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said:

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world."

"Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two."

"We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore."

"Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."

Wednesday, which is produced by MGM Television, has become a cultural phenomenon since its premiere in November.

Wednesday is now one of the most successful series ever on Netflix. It ranks #2 on the Most Popular (English) TV list with 1.237 Billion hours viewed within its first 28 days, coming in behind Stranger Things.

The series crossed the 1 billion hour view mark only three weeks after debut – joining Stranger Things 4 and Squid Game as the third title to reach this milestone within its first 28 days.

Wednesday broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix – not once, but twice – when it debuted in the #1 spot with a record-breaking 341.23M hours viewed, and again in its second week with a staggering 411.29M hours viewed.

What's more, the series has had six consecutive weeks with over 100+M hours viewed on the English TV List — another record!

"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore," the logline reads.

The cast includes Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), and Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair).

Also starring is Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), and Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill).

Guest stars include Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Fred Arimisen (Uncle Fester), and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.