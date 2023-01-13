Yellowjackets Season 2 First-Look Trailer Includes Thrills, Chills, and Elijah Wood

Yellowjackets was a breakout hit during its first season, thanks to a compelling mystery and fine acting.

Showtime celebrated Friday the 13th by dropping around a minute of footage from Yellowjackets Season 2.

Amongst all the mystery and darkness in the trailer, we get our first glimpse of Elijah Wood, and damn, he makes quite the entrance.

"Kidnapping, cults, death … your friendships are a little more complicated than most," says Wood in character as Walter.

We also see Juliette Lewis' Natalie getting hypnotized, possibly as a means to remember what happened.

It's a compelling trailer. It doesn't give too much away, but it does give a lot of insight into what to expect.

The second season will premiere starting Friday, March 24, on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The freshman season has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and received seven Emmy nominations, averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms, and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

Produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), the series is currently in production in Vancouver.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc.

"Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness," the logline reads.

"The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over."

The cast of Season 2 also includes Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), and Samantha Hanratty (Shameless).

Rounding out the cast is Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco.

Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer.

Check out the trailer below.

