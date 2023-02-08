1923 Won't Kill Off Spencer and Alex That Easily

Would Taylor Sheridan kill off characters as wildly popular as Spencer Dutton and his fiancee Alex?

You bet he would.

You need to look no further than the previous Yellowstone sequel, 1883.

1883 introduced us to Elsa Dutton, a spirited and compassionate young woman with the world at her fingertips.

Before she ever set foot on the land that would become her family's legacy, she was marked for death.

We're only halfway through 1923 Season 1, and already John Dutton Sr. and his wife Emma, parents to Jack, who we believe are direct ancestors to the Yellowstone Duttons we know so well, are dead and buried.

Yellowstone itself began with the death of John Dutton's eldest son, Lee.

John Sr. and Emma were very underdeveloped characters on 1923. Lee was shown to be a vital member of the family before he was gunned down and left for dead.

Words can't describe the horror of Elsa's premonition coming true, marking her for death but allowing her to linger long enough to understand the meaning of death and what she'd be missing in this great world.

So, yes, there is much to worry about when it comes to Spencer and Alex.

Much like Elsa, they're adventurers who captured each other's hearts. Neither was looking for love any more than we expected to fall for a globe-trotting Dutton soothing his war-torn soul by remaining in the country that made it that way. Yet, here we are, and losing them would be crushing.

While their near future fate was unclear at the end of 1923 Season 1 Episode 5, we've been able to cull together screenshots of trailers that assure us they will, for a while, survive after the death of the captain leading to the run-in with the ghost ship that left them fighting for their lives.

Alex was inside of the tug when it rolled over, slamming her against the wall furiously.

A video has surfaced that finds her pounding on the bed above, trying to make her plight known to the man she loves.

Spencer was actively trying to bring attention to their situation after the death of the captain when they encountered another ghost ship.

He made a valiant effort to course correct, but the tug and his inexperience as a captain were no match for the enormous vessel, no matter how slowly it might have been moving.

Another clip shows Spencer swimming underwater, no doubt making his way toward his beloved Alex.

It gives the impression that perhaps the ship has left the vicinity. It's a surprise the tug wasn't crushed, trapping them both in a watery grave forever!

As the lead photo shows, they will make it out of the tugboat alive, but they'll be in the beating sun and without food or water.

We also saw two ghost ships during their short journey so far. If they fall asleep and encounter another, it seems unlikely they would have a chance in the world to survive in its wake.

The elements won't be the only thing hoping to claim the couple.

Another clip shows a shark circling the vessel. They probably look like pretty tasty morsels served right up on a rusty platter.

Spencer had the wherewithal to grab a rifle from inside the tugboat, and the clip shows him taking aim at the dangerous beast.

Spencer didn't have much time on the radio before all hell broke loose, but if he made their location as understood as possible, perhaps help is on the way.

Jacob, Cara, Jack, and Elizabeth need Spencer's help to secure the Yellowstone from scoundrels like Banner and Mr. Moneybags, er, Whitfield. They are the first in a long line of people who are making a play for the ranch, hoping to put an end to the Duttons once and for all.

We know they won't be successful, but that doesn't mean it will get any easier for the Duttons, either.

The closing shot of the tugboat showed no signs of Spencer, Alex, or the ghost ship. It was just the empty, overturned hull of the tug.

Does that mean they had already been saved? Or does it mean that even their best efforts to survive will go unacknowledged?

My best guess is that at least one of them will survive long enough to send word of what's happened to the ranch.

My hope would be that they both survive, make it to the ranch, change the course of events in their favor, marry, and have a family.

On Yellowstone, the Duttons have found a way to survive the worst attacks upon their lives and property.

Maybe this hellish journey will be the beginning of a change of luck for the Duttons. Elsa's voiceover said only one brother would live to see his family grow up. It didn't say the other wouldn't have children at all.

What do you think? Will both Spencer and Alex make it back to Montana to start a new line of Duttons?

Share your thoughts in the comments below!

