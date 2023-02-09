9-1-1: Lone Star Exclusive Sneak Peek: Owen Wants to Stop History From Repeating

It's time for the truth to come out.

After Owen was compelled to keep things from the rest of the 126 about an impending terrorist attack and his undercover work with the Honor Dogs, he'll get to open up about all of it on 9-1-1: Lones Star Season 4 Episode 6.

It seems as if the Honor Dogs storyline and terrorist attack may end sooner rather than later.

We've tuned in to see Owen get roped into working with the FBI, investigating a fringe militia group that Owen inadvertently had a loose connection to via motorcycle gang.

It's an arc filled with many twists and turns as we are left to wonder if O'Brien was really a member of the domestic terrorist group or something else entirely.

Just when it seemed as if Owen got close to unraveling some truths and finding hard evidence against the Honor Dogs that would lead to the FBI arresting them, he got kicked off the investigation and shut out.

But for the same reason that the FBI recruited Owen, appealing to his background as a first responder during 9/11 -- it's why he can't just let this case go without stopping something equally as horrific from happening.

Not only have the FBI shut him out, but they aren't giving him any information to put him at ease, and he knows firsthand what it's like to find out about something too late.

He wants to prevent something as unspeakable as 9/11 from happening again, not be there to respond to a similar event after the fact when there's carnage and loss of life.

In the clip, Owen expresses all of this to Judd, confiding in his second in command about everything that has transpired thus far that he was forced to keep under wraps.

He tells him about what happened when the FBI came to see him after their first encounter at the Honor Dogs bar and the branding ceremony.

And he's insistent that something big is coming, and it's more than just a hunch.

They did some test runs and drills that normally seem like a run-of-the-mill thing, but Owen knows it's in preparation for a domestic attack.

He's upset that they may be behind this and not in front of it because one of the biggest takeaways from his experience breaching the World Trade Center was that they would've lost fewer lives if the first responders knew what they were getting into ahead of time.

Owen's passion for this increases tenfold as he keeps talking, and he even tells Judd that he's acting captain in his absence.

He gives a hero speech, and you know Owen will tackle this head-on.

We already know that the arsonist has been researching and prepping, and the synopsis teases an incident at the State Capitol.

Brace yourselves for a truly enthralling episode!

