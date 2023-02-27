Alert: Missing Persons Unit Sneak Peek: Nikki & Jason Take a Sexy Trip Down Memory Lane

There's no denying that Nikki and Jason still bring the heat.

The exes have an unshakeable bond that often makes Nikki's partner and fiance feel like the odd man out, and with the two of them working so closely together find other people's babies to bring them home and searching for the person who took theirs, they're closer than ever before.

TV Fanatic must have really been good since we were fortunate enough to score another exclusive sneak peek of Alert: Missing Persons Unit's explosive, thrilling, and shocking two-hour season finale!

In the two-part season finale, we'll find the MPU both solving another abduction case and trying to get to the bottom of the season-long mystery surrounding a case close to home.

The tensions will run high as Keith finally chooses to open up about his captor and gives Nikki and Jason more information to go on so that they can track down the person who took him once and for all.

It's what the entire season has been building up to, Nikki and Jason getting to take down the person who destroyed their family and ruined their son's life.

But it wouldn't be Alert: Missing Persons Unit without many twists and turns along the way.

For one, as we saw in the promo for the finale, Nikki goes from the one searching from missing people to the person who goes missing herself.

Given that they're directing all their attention toward finding Keith's abductor, one can guess that her disappearance may be related to that. The question is if the MPU will get to her in time.

But before things go awry, there are some light-hearted and even sexy moments in the finale, too, if you count this exclusive clip of Nikki and Jason in the car together.

In the clip, the two are following up on a lead, staking out a place in hopes of getting more information about Keith's abductor.

But while they wait, the former love birds take a trip down memory lane.

Stakeouts bring up some bad memories for Nikki as she recalls something that happened in the past with one of her former partners, but Jason is quick to remind her of how he assisted with her grief during the dark moments.

In Jason's mind, there's nothing like a bit of sex therapy to help a person deal with their grief.

The two fondly recall the "copious amounts of coping" they did on a couch that they both still seem too long for back in the day when Nikki needed a pick-me-up, pun not intended.

It's a fun, and flirty scene as the two disappear down memory lane amid all the seriousness around them. And it's a perfect reminder of why fans still are drawn to the idea of these two as a pairing even though Nikki is engaged to Mike.

The chemistry between Dania Ramirez and Scott Caan is on full display during this peek-a-boo scene, and the images they evoke from their little discussion will be burned into your brain.

Check out the clip below! And sound off with all your thoughts about what you'd love to see in the finale tonight!

If you missed our previous Alert: Missing Persons Unit Exclusive Clip featuring Nikki and the other man in her life, check that out too!

The two-hour season finale of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airs tonight at 8/7c on FOX. Check back in with us for a full review!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.