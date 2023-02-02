Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Wouldn’t Let Him Decline That ’90s Show for This Reason

That '90s Show premiered in January, and it was filled with nostalgia.

The sequel to That '70s Show featured plenty of original stars, filling fans in on what happened to them after the 2006 series finale.

Ashton Kutcher, who played Kelso, revealed in an interview with Esquire magazine that he did not have a say in whether he would be returning.

Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis, said they would both return for the sequel, even if the script came in lower than their expectations.

"[She] goes, 'You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn't matter what the script is, we're doing it,'" Kutcher recalled.

Kutcher and Kunis's characters are married in That '90s Show, which Kunis was not fond of.

In a 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, the actress shared her thoughts on the matter.

"My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird because we shouldn't have been," she said.

"You know what, I called BS I was like, 'My character would be with Fez.'"

"I think that I ended up with Wilmer [Valderrama] 's character."

"And I was like [to Ashton], 'Why are you and I together?' And also, he was married when '70s ended to Shannon Elizabeth's character, I think."

The sequel series launched on Netflix in January, and the response has been positive.

The series has snagged a 74% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show hasn't broken records for Netflix like some of the streamer's other recent offerings, but typically, comedies don't do as well as drama series on Netflix.

As a result, it's trickier to assess the bar for success with a comedy on the service.

In addition to Kunis and Kutcher, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong all returned as special guests.

Original stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith returned as series regulars.

"It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad," the official logline reads.

"When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen."

"With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago."

"Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer."

"With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red."

